Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are on a roll this season with three wins in four games played in IPL 2025. The third win came on Monday (Apr 7) against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. With the victory, RCB became only the second team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to beat KKR, MI and CSK in same season and that too at their own home.

Before RCB, only Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now) had done so in 2012 - beating KKR at Eden Garden, CSK at Chepauk and MI at Wankhede in same season.

RCB played their season opener against KKR at Eden Gardens and won the match by seven wickets. In the next match, they beat CSK in Chennai by 50 runs.

RCB's only loss have come against Gujarat Titans that too ironically in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium before beating Mumbai in Mumbai on Monday.

Batting first against MI, RCB lost Phil Salt early before Virat Kohli (67 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22) added 91 runs for the first wicket. Skipper Rajat Patidar also scored a whirlwind 32-ball 64 while Jitesh Sharma hit unbeaten 40 off 19 balls as RCB posted 221/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth 222, MI once again had a poor start and lost two wickets for 38 runs inside the first four overs against Bengaluru.

By the 10-over mark, MI were at about 80 runs with seven wickets in hand which became 99/4 in 12 overs. Tilak and skipper Pandya then added 88 runs in 34 balls before Verma was dismissed in the 18th over. Pandya followed the suit in the penultimate over but MI managed to score nine runs - leaving 19 for the last six balls off Krunal Pandya.

The other Pandya, however, had the last laugh as he took three wickets and gave away just six runs to take his team home.