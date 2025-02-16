Wasim Akram is perhaps the greatest left-arm pacer in cricket history; none comes close to his calibre and achievements across formats, but even that is not enough for him to sit at the pedestal as his former teammate and Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels a certain someone from Afghanistan is a mightier cricketer than him. The player in question here is the star all-rounder Rashid Khan.

While Pakistan had a rich cricketing history even before Wasim emerged on the international scene, with several world-class cricketers rocking in Tests and ODIs, Rashid’s influence on Afghanistan’s cricket has helped them get global recognition, something Latif feels is of a higher achievement than any on the cricket field.

“Rashid has brought Afghanistan on the map; he has helped them get recognition,” Rashid Latif said on ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ - a talk show on Geo News.

“He is greater than Wasim Akram.

“I am sorry (to say), but Rashid’s stature is bigger,” he continued.

However, per the records, Wasim Akram picked 916 international wickets (414 in Tests and 502 in ODIs) in 460 matches, besides winning the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia. He even picked up a hat-trick in the final against England.

On the other hand, Rashid has already picked over 400 international wickets across three formats.

Latif’s only advice to Rashid

Although Rashid Khan remains the best spinner from Afghanistan, especially considering his records in the shorter formats, Latif has just one piece of advice for the ace all-rounder, urging him to improve his Test side and play more red-ball matches against Pakistan.

“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan. ‘Improve your test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan,'” Latif added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is gearing up for the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Placed in Group B, Afghanistan will take on ODI heavyweights like Australia, England and South Africa in their league matches, and should they win two of the three games, they can qualify for their maiden semis in this eight-team tournament.

Afghanistan will open their campaign against South Africa (on February 21 in Karachi), whom they defeated across three ODIs late last year before taking on England (Feb 26) and Australia (Feb 28) in their remaining two matches.

Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy squad –

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareeh Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran and Noor Ahmad

(With inputs from agencies)