As Navdeep Saini walked towards the group of reporters, his eyes were beaming with confidence, and his stride was the kind that comes with a sense of purpose and joy.

His broad smile and relaxed demeanour reflected the excitement of the day, one that had seen him deliver a brilliant performance with the ball on a charged-up opening day of the Ranji Trophy match. The atmosphere around Arun Jaitley Stadium was electric, largely due to Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket with Delhi, and Saini’s energy was just as infectious.

“Look, it’s a big deal for me too, playing alongside Kohli. He’s a legend. Just being in the dressing room with him lifts the whole team’s energy. Over the past two days, our practice sessions have been a different vibe. His energy is so high that it lifts everyone around him. He’s so involved on the field, always talking to the bowlers and the captain,” shared Saini.

“Kohli gives 110% in everything—whether he’s batting, fielding, or in the gym. Watching him train pushes you to follow his lead. That kind of effort carries over to the match itself. We didn’t expect such a huge crowd, but when we walked into the ground this morning, the queue was so long that we knew we were in for something special,” Saini added, reflecting on the hype.

Asked if there was pressure on the young Delhi players with such a large crowd in attendance, Saini replied, “For the younger guys, it’s a proud moment to share the dressing room with Virat. Whether you're fielding at slip with him or asking him for advice on how to improve your game, it’s a golden opportunity to learn.”

A standout moment of the day came when Karn Sharma attempted a big shot but was caught brilliantly by Yash Dhull in the deep. Kohli was the first to applaud Dhull’s effort, sparking a roar from the crowd, who immediately began chanting, “Kohli, Kohli.”

'Captain and I discussed the short-ball plan'

Reflecting on the game’s strategy, Saini explained, "The captain and I discussed the short-ball plan, and Virat had a word with Badoni too. The pitch wasn’t offering much, so we stayed patient. We knew bouncers could give us a chance for a wicket, even if we conceded some runs, and that’s exactly what happened."

Saini was also surprised by the pitch’s behaviour after lunch, as it seemed to ease up despite having a greenish tinge earlier. “The conditions in the morning were perfect for bowling, but the pitch played differently in the second session than we expected.”