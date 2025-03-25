Former Australian opener David Warner has been appointed captain of Karachi Kings for the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, which kicks off on April 11.

This marks Warner’s debut in the PSL after being selected as Karachi Kings' first pick in the 2025 Players Draft, held at Hazuri Bagh in Lahore on January 13. The franchise demonstrated its immense faith in his leadership by acquiring him for a record-breaking USD 300,000, making him the most expensive signing in PSL history.

Renowned for his aggressive batting and strategic acumen, Warner brings a wealth of experience to the role. "The dynamic left-hander, a World Cup-winning veteran, will lead the franchise’s campaign in the highly anticipated season," Karachi Kings said in an official release.

'Warner's leadership align with our vision'

With extensive leadership experience in global leagues such as the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Warner is expected to usher in a new era for the Kings. He takes over the captaincy from Shan Masood, who led the team last season. Karachi Kings finished fifth in the six-team tournament in 2024, securing just four wins in 10 matches. The franchise previously lifted the PSL trophy in 2020.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new appointment, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said, “We are thrilled to welcome David Warner as our captain for HBL PSL 10. His leadership and match-winning abilities align perfectly with our vision. At the same time, we deeply appreciate Shan Masood’s contributions last season. His efforts were crucial in building a solid foundation, and we look forward to his continued impact as a key player in our squad.”

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 at National Stadium in Karachi, facing Multan Sultans in their opening match.

(With inputs from agencies)