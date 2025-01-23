Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to make the return of an ICC event to the country for the first time in almost 30 years a blockbuster. Per the latest report, the Punjab police (Pakistan) beefed up the security for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled for the February 19 start. As also quoted and carried by several publications, the local media states that Pakistan has deployed 12,664 officers across all three venues (Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi) for the eight-team tournament. While 7,618 officers shall be present in Lahore, 4535 will be safeguarding proceedings in Rawalpindi.

Advertisment

Besides, around 411 Special Branch officers will provide a cushion in improving operations.

Also read | Here are all details of Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return game for Delhi

“Aerial monitoring will be conducted with support from the Pakistan Army and Rangers to strengthen surveillance. Routes to the venues will be monitored via Safe City cameras, providing real-time surveillance to prevent any incidents,” Geo News, Pakistan’s news agency, stated, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, UAE, chosen as the neutral venue, will host all India matches, including the marquee clash against the archrivals and the knockouts, should India qualify.

The BCCI officially communicated to the ICC late last year, denying sending its team across the border due to security concerns.

Given the tense political relations between both countries, India and Pakistan have never toured each other since 2012, meeting only during the ICC events or Asia Cups.

Advertisment

After India denied sending its team for the eight-team tournament, the ICC proposed a hybrid model, which Pakistan rejected in the first go. Though they stood their ground earlier, unlike doing it for last year’s Asia Cup, when Sri Lanka was added as the last-minute co-host, Pakistan eventually accepted the model, zeroing in on the UAE as a neutral venue.

Tit-for-Tat

However, in accepting India’s stance of not coming over to the country due to security threats, Pakistan cut itself a deal with the apex body (the ICC) and the BCCI, making them agree to accept the same for them—meaning India and Pakistan will not travel to each other’s country for any tournament till 2028 (the start of the next FTP); and whenever either of them would stage a multi-team tournament, the host nation would pick a neutral venue.

Though Sri Lanka will play as a neutral venue during next year’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the BCCI must work on finalising the neutral venues for the remaining ICC tournaments to be hosted in India, including the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and 2025 Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)