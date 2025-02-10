

08 February 2025, Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli: In the most perfect exemplification of sports serving humanity, several retired cricketing greats converged at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli near Bengaluru for the second edition of the One World One Family Cup on Saturday.

The OWOF Cup, aimed at serving humanity by enabling Nutrition, Health and Education for all, is part of the Cricket for a Cause initiative of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission (SMSGHM).

2025 is the second edition of the cup that saw an iconic clash featuring Indian and Sri Lankan stalwarts. Namely, Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Marvan Atapattu, Aravinda De Silva, Muthiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Chaminda Vaas, among others.



Sharing the vision behind the unique initiative, Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader and role model to many, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “The One World One Family Cup is not merely a match, it is a collective effort by the SMSGHM mission and the cricketing fraternity to uplift the lives and livelihoods of millions who are deprived of even basic essentials like education, health and nutrition. We intend to make a significant difference by spearheading several such novel initiatives that ultimately serve the cause of humanity. I am elated that everyone took some time out of their busy lives to share a strong message of unity, compassion and concern, collective responsibility and camaraderie, beyond the borders.”



Former Indian cricketer, Dr Sunil Gavaskar, who presided over the match, added, “This Cricket for a Cause is an occasion to celebrate humanity and support a mission making a difference in millions of lives worldwide. Cricket in itself has never been just a sport in India, rather it has always been revered as a religion, and nothing can be better than cricketing icons coming together to support and uplift humanity. We thank Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai for this phenomenal opportunity for us to get together for some excellent cricket and noble cause spread across 80 countries. We hope to return next year for the third edition of the One World One Family Cup.”

Venkatesh Prasad , Captain, One World (India) remarked, “It was great fun to be on the field once again and play for a humanitarian cause. Ultimately the win and the loss doesn’t matter here, as those in need will benefit from the proceeds of the match. We are humbled to be associated with SMSGHM who are dedicated towards ensuring morning nutrition meal for children, healthcare and education for free for the ones who are needy. Ultimately, the bigger goal is to become a part of One World One Cup family to promote humanity and lend a helping hand to the phenomenal global initiative spearheaded by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai.”

“It is an honour for the Sri Lankan cricketers to associate with SMSGHM and contribute to the noble cause of nutrition, education and healthcare. It truly feels like we are all coming together to serve humanity through One World One Cup. The match is a classic example of how cricket can bring together two countries and several individuals to promote a good cause. We are looking forward to more such opportunities of helping humanity through cricket”, said Marvan Atapattu, Captain, One Family (Sri Lanka).

The 2025 One World One Family Cup is engraved with the message – vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam – the World is one Family. Sri Madhusudan Sai also announced the setting up of the Vishwanath-Gavaskar Cricket Academy for Boys at Sri Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli. The free-of-cost residential cricket academy for boys on the campus will be named after the legendary cricketers and the selection criteria will be purely on merit and will be free of charge for deserving candidates.

Under the able captaincy of Venkatesh Prasad, One World (India) clinched a thrilling victory by 6 runs. But in the spirit of One World One Family, this match had no losers—only winners united by the love for the game and a shared commitment to humanity. Some win, some lose, but that’s cricket, and beyond the scoreboard, it’s the bonds we strengthen and the message we carry forward that truly matter.