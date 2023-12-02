'One tournament doesn't define you,' says skipper Jos Buttler as England embark on new journey

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler feels that 'one tournament doesn't define you' and he'll use the ODI World Cup 2023 debacle as positive learning in career going forward. England are currently in West Indies for a white-ball tour and and Buttler notes that there's enough talent in the team to take England cricket forward.

"There's some really exciting talent in this team," Butter said on the sidelines of second-day of practice in Antigua. "Young guys eager to get their opportunities and perform. There's some guys that have not been exposed to ODI cricket a lot, but have a lot of experience in Test cricket, so not necessarily new to the international game. It's a nice blend."

England, who had entered the 2023 edition of the quadrennial tournament as defending champions, had a horrid time as they finished seventh among 10 teams with three wins in nine games. Buttler is eager to use that experience as a motivation to take the team forward.

"(And realising) that sort of tournament doesn't define you. I've got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career….I always think of Ben Stokes' words to Jofra (Archer) about the (2019) Super Over. 'Whatever happens here doesn't define you,' and I certainly feel like that World Cup isn't the defining moment for me," said Buttler.

Talking about his personal takeaway from the tournament, Buttler said: "That's a big learning for me, managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that to allow me to walk to the middle with a clear mind."