World cricket lost a gem of legend on this day in 2022 when Aussie great Shane Warne was found dead on a vacation in Thailand. Away from his usual broadcast duties, 52-year-old Warne suffered a heart attack caused by atherosclerosis on 4 Mar 2022. Three years on, the legacy of the Australian lives on as he is fondly remembered by cricket fans as one of the greatest of all time. A career glittered with many memorable moments, Warne’s tragic death left everyone in shock.

Advertisment

What happened to Shane Warne?

Having long hanged his boots, Warne was a featured commentator and a renowned broadcaster in his post-playing days. One of the commentators for the Ashes 2021-22, Warne had an excellent time Down Under as Australia won the coveted trophy 4-0. Soon he was off to Thailand’s Ko Samui island enjoying time away from his broadcasting role.

Before 4 Mar 2022, Australian cricket had lost another legendary cricketer Rod Marsh for whom Warne would pay his tribute. The Aussie great took to his X account (then known as Twitter) to post on the death of Marsh.

Advertisment

However, the worst was to follow for Australian cricket as Warne was pronounced dead in the evening of that same day. While there were suspicions of foul play, it was later revealed that Warne had suffered a heart attack caused by atherosclerosis.

It took six days for the authorities to bring Warne’s body back to his Melbourne home, with his funeral taking place on Mar 20 at Moorabbin Oval.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS Live Streaming Free | When and where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal India vs Australia live online

Advertisment

Legendary career, IPL champion

With 708 wickets in Test format, Warne is only bettered by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of stats. In his illustrious career, he won the Ashes on multiple occasions but his greatest achievement was winning the 1999 ODI World Cup in England. On the other hand, he also stamped his authority as one of the best captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) helping Rajasthan Royals clinch the title in the inaugural edition of 2008.