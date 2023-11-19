ODI World Cup Final: Travis Head points out key Pat Cummins decision in win, says 'it was great to bowl first'

Australia World Cup-winning hero Travis Head was full of praise for skipper Pat Cummins after they lifted their sixth title on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Powered by the terrific 137-run knock and aided by Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 58 runs, Australia beat India by six wickets. However, Head pointed out that the decision to bowl first was the crucial factor in his team winning the World Cup. Travis Head takes the @aramco #POTM home for an elegant Men's @cricketworldcup winning ton in challenging conditions ⚡#CWC23 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bYnBspDReR — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023 × Head full of praise for Cummins

“It was a great decision to bowl first after winning the toss. I felt the wicket got better as the day went on. It took a little bit of spin, it paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it, nice to play a role in all of that. He’s (Rohit Sharma) probably the unluckiest man in the world.

“Again, it's (fielding) something that I worked hard on. I couldn't imagine getting a hundred, couldn't probably imagine holding onto that one. Was great to hold on to that catch. Important to look after your team-mates, to be able to do that on the big stage in front of a full house is a nice thing,” Head said during the post-match.

Having been tasked to chase 241, the Aussies made light work of the Indian team despite them being 47/3 at one stage. Head and Labuschagne would stitch a match-winning partnership of 192 runs for the fourth wicket that saw the Aussies home and win their sixth World Cup. Head’s 137-run knock consisted of 15 fours and 4 sixes while Labuschagne’s innings consisted of 4 fours as they took the onus from a difficult position.

Glenn Maxwell’s (unbeaten 2) arrival with Labuschagne saw the end of the contest as they got the better of India in their own backyard. Earlier they had lost David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15), and Steven Smith (4) but recovered well to win the match.