ODI World Cup Final: Ravindra Jadeja falls prey to Josh Hazlewood moments after favoured DRS call

It has been a mixed day with the bat for Team India in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after half of the side was dismissed for 178. The latest wicket of Ravindra Jadeja was the latest spanner in the work for the Indian team as he departed for 9, moments after he was favoured by a Decision Review System (DRS) call. However, he did not survive for long and added more misery to the Indian side’s batting woes no batter scored a big knock at least until the time of writing.

Jadeja’s freak wicket

On the fourth ball of the 36th over, bowler Josh Hazlewood and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis appealed for a caught behind for Jadeja. However, the appeal was turned down by stand-in umpire Richard Illingworth to favour Jadeja. However, Australia used the DRS to challenge the call but ultimately the decision stood in Jadeja’s favour as he did not nick the ball.

However, in an action replay of the situation Jadeja would then nick the ball on the fifth delivery of the over and was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. He looked frustrated after the wicket and looked angry having been saved similarly on the previous ball. His dismissal paved the way for Australia to strike another blow to the Indian batting line-up with top players failing to convert starts into big innings.

At the time of writing, India were 211/7 after 43.4 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (11) and Mohammed Shami (5) in the middle. Earlier, It was a double jolt for Team India after Australia jolted the Men in Blue in quick succession. India lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession as the Aussies stamped their authority on the contest. Rohit was dismissed on 47 after a superb catch by Travis Head while Shreyas was dismissed on 4 by opposition skipper Pat Cummins. This resulted in India being 81/3 after 10.2 overs at one stage.

While Shubman Gill was dismissed for 4, Virat Kohli followed moments after he scored his ninth fifty in the World Cup. KL Rahul would later depart for 66 as India were in a vulnerable position and looked destined for a score below 300.

