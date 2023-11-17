The cricket fever was at its peak in Kolkata's Eden Garden during the second semi-final of ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia on November 16. The teams had ample support from the local fans despite playing at a neutral venue and one young fan went one notch up in supporting.

Wearing a South Africa shirt, a young boy in the crowd took off his shirt and swirled it around. The act rekindled the memories of former India skipper and Kolkata native Sourav Ganguly same act which he had done on Lord's balcony vs England in NatWest Series final back in 2002. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The young boy did so when South Africa had pinned Australia down by taking seven wickets for 194 runs in a chase of 213. The five-time champions, however, went on to win the match by three wickets as South Africa failed to erase curse of ODI World Cup knockouts.

The Proteas had won the toss and elected to bat first but the Aussie bowlers hit their form just in time to leave SA four down for 24 runs. The Proteas could never really recover from that hole even after David Miller scored a gutsy 101.

South Africa were required to take quick wickets at the top but Australia opener David Warner and Travis Head denied them with another flying start. By the time Markram took out Warner, Australia had wiped off 60 runs from the target.

South Africa did come back in the match, thanks to spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi but it was too late for them by then.

"They (Australia) were outstanding for a large part of the game and thoroughly deserved victory. Looking at the result, I think the way we started with the bat and the ball was probably the turning point. We lost it quite badly there and we always had to play catch-up to get ourselves back into the game," SA skipper Temba Bavuma also conceded after the game.