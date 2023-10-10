ODI World Cup 2023: Watch Trent Boult take SENSATIONAL catch at boundary vs Netherlands

New Zealand's Trent Boult may have been off colour with the ball but his catching skills are still top notch and the same was on display during the ODI World Cup 2023 game vs Netherlands on October 9. Boult took an athletic catch at the boundary to dismiss Bas de Leede in the 17th over of the innings.

Rachin Ravindra bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off to which de Leede played a brilliant lofted drive shot.

Boult was at the long-off boundary and caught the ball but got disbalanced. The Kiwi fielder then tossed the ball up in the air, jumped over the boundary and came back inside the field to complete a fantastic catch.

Have a look at the catch below:

New Zealand eventually went on to win the match by 99 runs - their second victory in as many games. With this, New Zealand also consolidated their place at the top of the points table.

With Kane Williamson most probably going to play in the next game for New Zealand, the Kiwis will have a difficult decision to drop one of the batters from their winning XI of the last two teams.

While Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries in the first game for New Zealand against England, all the top five batters scored runs in their second game against the Dutch as the Kiwis posted 322/7 in their 50 overs.

For the Blackcaps, Will Young scored 70 while the first game's Player of the Match Rachin Ravindra scored 51 in Netherlands' games. Apart from them, Daryl Mitchell scored 48 and stand-in skipper Tom Latham also managed to contribute 53.

In the spin department, Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, who took a five-for in the game against Netherlands, seem a lock in the side for the next game as well.

New Zealand next play Bangladesh in on October 13 in Chennai.

