ODI World Cup 2023: UNBELIEVEABLE! Watch - Ball hits stumps but bails don't fall during England vs Bangladesh

England bowler Sam Curran was unlucky during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh as he didn't get a wicket he should have. The ball did hit the stumps but the bails didn't fall and the batter survived. England, however, went on to win the game by 137 runs.

The incident happened in 49th over of the Bangladesh innings when they were well out of the match, needing 138 runs in 12 balls, while chasing a mammoth 365. Curran's first ball of the over was a length ball which batter Taskin Ahmed missed and the ball hit the leg stump, only to go past it without dislodging the bails. Have a look at the video below:

Curran, however, got his man in the next ball as a searing yorker rattled the base of middle stump, wrapping up Bangladesh's innings for 227.

The loss by 137 runs was the third largest for Bangladesh in terms of runs in the ODI World Cups. The first two were by 206 runs against South Africa in 2011 and by 198 runs against Sri Lanka in 2007.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan explained that the logic behind choosing to field was the weather but agreed that they didn't start well.

"Was a good toss to win, was colder weather then. There was some rain last night. We did not start well, first ten overs especially. When you give them a sniff they always come hard at us. We came back strongly. But it was a little too late," said Shakib after the match.

On the second consecutive loss, Shakib said that they have to move on, especially with some tough matches coming up in the tournament.

"We have to move on and we have some tough matches coming up. We cannot be bogged down. We have to move on and think about all the positives we have been doing," said the skipper.

Bangladesh next play against New Zealand on October 13 in Chennai.

