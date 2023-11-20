India suffered another heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup at the hands of Australia as they lost the 2023 edition's final by six wickets on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The Indian players were visibly emotional after the loss in a campaign where they remained unbeaten before the law of averages caught up with them in the final.

In a video shared by the ICC on its official Instagram handle, pacer Mohammed Siraj can be seen in tears as Jasprit Bumrah consoles him, while KL Rahul is down on his haunches. Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli has no expression on his face and even the support staff is distraught. Have a look at the emotional video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × With the win, Australia extended their ODI World Cup title tally to a new record - they now have six ODI World Cup titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023) while the next best is two by West Indies (1975 and 1979) and India (1983 and 2011).

In the match, Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first which India skipper Rohit Sharma wanted to do anyway. The Aussies, however, kept picking wickets at regular intervals as India folded out for a modest 240.

In reply, India did take three quick wickets but a calm Travis Head scored 137 off 120 and added 192 runs for the fourth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) as they chased the target in 43 overs with six wickets remaining.

The campaign did produce some highs for India with Virat Kohli scoring 765 runs in 11 innings - the most in a single edition of an ODI World Cup. He also recorded nine fifty-plus scores - again the most in a single edition of the tournament. His 117 against the Kiwis also took him past Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in the ODIs - Kohli now has 50 ODI tons which is the most in the history of the 50-over format.