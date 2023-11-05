Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has picked up his three best players in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far and it doesn't include Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Rachin Ravindra or Rohit Sharma - some of the top performers of the tournament. Ponting, when asked about top players, however, acknowledged that India as a team is doing excellent.

For the players, here are Ponting's top three choices told to ICC:

Adam Zampa, Australia Spinner

"It's very hard to go past Adam Zampa, the leading wicket taker in the tournament," Ponting said.

"He played the first two games and took no wickets and he has bounced back now sits up top with 18 or 19 wickets.

"He has been outstanding."

In Australia's last game against England, Zampa bowled an exceptional spell of 3/21 in 10 overs - one of the most economical spells in the ODI World Cup history

Quinton de Kock - South Africa Batter

"Quinton de Kock has four hundreds in this World Cup and it's probably his last World Cup," Ponting noted.

"It's very hard to go past him as he has led a very strong South African batting brigade."

de Kock currently leads the run chart with 545 runs in seven innings with the help of four tons.

Marco Jansen, South Africa Bowler

"The last one, I'm actually going for another South African in Marco Jansen," Ponting added.

"What he has been able to provide South Africa with the new ball taking wickets upfront, setting up their bowling innings with Powerplay wickets and also contributing with some handy low order runs."

Jansen has been sensational with 12 wickets out his total 16 in the first 10 overs - the most for any bowlers in that period in the ongoing ODI World Cup.