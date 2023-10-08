ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Kohli takes STUNNING catch as Bumrah sends Marsh for duck - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly as he sent back Australia opener Mitchell Marsh back for a duck in India's opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Sunday (October 8). Former India skipper Virat Kohli also played his part as he took a brilliant catch in the slips to support the bowler.

Indian seamers, Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, had started well by keeping the lines tight and not giving any room to the Aussie batters to free their arm. In the third over of the innings Bumrah came on to bowl to Marsh and sent a length ball outside off. The Aussie batter edged it to the slips while trying to defend and Kohli did rest of the work. Have a look at the wicket here:

Earlier, Australia won the toss at Chepauk and elected to bat first against India. India opener Shubman Gill was not selected due to his ongoing sickness while Ravi Ashwin made a comeback to ODI side after nearly two years.

India decided to field three spinners in Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. In pace department, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to take the onus with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. As for batting, Ishan Kishan made it to the final XI in place of Shubman Gill. Here's India's Playing XI vs Australia:

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Talking about Australia, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missed out due to injury as their coach Andrew McDonald had predicted a couple days ago. Here's Australia's Playing XI vs India: