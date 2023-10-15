India skipper Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 86 runs off just 63 ball as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14 in Ahmedabad. The innings saw Rohit hitting six fours and six sixes and three off them came against Haris Rauf - one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament.

Out of the three sixes Rohit hit to Rauf, two came in one over - one a shot over mid-on on a length ball and second a slice on the off side on a full ball in the ninth over of the innings. Rohit completed his fifty off just 36 balls and was asked by on-field umpire Murray Erasmus that how does hit such big sixes.

Rohit, being witty, showed the umpires his muscles and the moment was captured during the live broadcast as well. After the game, Sharma's deputy Hardik Pandya asked Rohit about the gesture to which the skipper replied: "The umpire asked me about how am I able to hit such big sixes. Is there anything in your bat? So, I told him all the power is in muscles," laughed Rohit.

Rohit was batting beautifully before being done by a slower by from Shaheen Afridi as he go out with India just 36 runs short of the 192-run target. Talking about his batting, Rohit acknowledged that he missed out on a hundred.

"I just wanted to play my shots. I have been trying to play like this since last couple of years and the wicket was good so I just wanted to play the shots. I know I missed out on a hundred," added Rohit.

During his knock, Rohit hit six sixes, becoming only the third batter in ODI history to cross the 300-six mark. The Indian skipper now has 303 sixes to his name in 246 innings of 254 ODIs he has played, with only West Indies' Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) ahead of him.



