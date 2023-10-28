ODI World Cup 2023: 'Didn't think I'll be..,' says Tabraiz Shamsi post helping South Africa win vs Pakistan

South Africa defeated Pakistan on October 27 in an ODI World Cup 2023 match by one wicket. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj helped their team win by scoring most precious runs with Maharaj hitting the winning four. Chasing 271, South Africa had a bit of scare after they lost nine wickets with 11 runs needed but eventually got home.

Speaking on the win, South Africa spinner Shamsi, who was at the crease with Maharaj, after the match, said, "Really happy, you know you played enough cricket as well to understand that sometimes it goes for you sometimes it doesn't so while it's going for me I'm happy to be able to contribute, you know to help the team win I didn't think I'll be able to put my pads on but it actually feels nice."

"The key was really holding your nerves in the end because it's so tempting when you see a spinner to play a big shot and try and finish it early," he added.

It was a big moment for South African players as they were able to defeat Pakistan for the first time in one of the seven World Cup meetings.

Pakistan kept taking wickets at regular interval despite scoring 270 as the bowlers put their heart out but the Proteas scampered over the line. The crushing defeat could lead Pakistan to the exit gate of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Pakistan was guilty of not scoring enough runs while batting first even with Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel giving them hope of scoring 300 with 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Nothing has gone right for Pakistan in this World Cup as they have lost four consecutive matches, only hope for them to make it to the top four is now to win their remaining three matches.

