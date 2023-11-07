ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of tournament with injury

Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled of Bangladesh's last league match of the World Cup 2023 with a fracture suffered during the win against Sri Lanka on November 6 in New Delhi. Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed the same after the match.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," he said.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” he added.

Shakib, nonetheless, led from the front like a skipper and guide his team home with an innings of 82 off 65 balls. He also took a couple of wickets during Sri Lanka innings and was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance.

The game, however, will be remembered for Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' controversial dismissal. Mathews became the first batter in cricket history to be timed out.

Coming out to bat at No. 6, Mathews could not take the crease within the required amount of time, prompting the Bangladesh players to appeal. A disgruntled Mathews returned to the dugout, threw his helmet in disgust and held a brief chat with head coach Chris Silverwood.

The dismissal divided the cricketing world yet again as some fans stood in Mathews' defence while others lauded the Bangladesh captain for displaying presence of mind.

Chasing 280, Bangladesh then rode on the fifties by Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and Shakib and won the match by three wickets. The players from both the team didn't shake hands after the game as the tempers flared all around.