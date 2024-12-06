Wellington, New Zealand

Harry Brook has continued his impressive form in 2024 by slamming his eight hundred in the Test format against New Zealand on Friday (Dec 6). The English batter in process also joined fellow England batsmen Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in completing 1000 Test runs in 2024. Brook has been in impressive form in 2024 and has also scored a triple ton against Pakistan during his side’s recent tour.

Brook joins Root, Jaiswal

Playing at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Day 1 of the second Test match, Brook was the stand-out batter for the visitors. He completed his fourth Test ton of the calendar year before getting out for a well-made 123 off 115. He scored with a strike rate of over 100 and also amassed 5 sixes and 11 fours before getting out. He was given a good helping hand from wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope before he was scalped for 66.

At the time Brook got out, his runs stood at 1044 in 17 innings in 2024 with Root (1364 runs) and Jaiswal (1280 runs) sitting above him.

England bowled out on Day 1

Despite Brook and Pope’s heroics, England were bowled out for 280 in 54.4 overs with only three more batters scoring in double digits. Interestingly, the partnership of Brook-Pope stitched a stand of 174 runs for the fifth wicket. England consolidated their score from being 43/4 to 217/4 after an early batting collapse, but they failed to build up on the Brook-Pope partnership and lost their last six wickets for 63 runs.

Nathan Smith bagged four wickets while William ORourke ended with figures of 49/3 to help the hosts bowl out England.

At Stumps on Day 1, New Zealand were 86/5 and still trailed by 194 runs in the first innings. Former skipper Kane Williamson top-scored with 37 runs before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse. William ORourke (0) and Tom Blundell (7) were in the middle at Stumps with big Day 2 awaiting for the Kiwis.