Neeraj Chopra to attend RCB's flagship sports conference in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with its innovation arm—RCB innovation lab, have partnered with Leaders in Sport, the premier global sports events and media organisation, to bring the first-ever Leaders Meet to India, scheduled in Bengaluru on November 29 and 30. RCB Innovation Lab is a groundbreaking intersection between sports and business that aims to generate insights, ideas, methodologies, and products to shape the future of sports. Leaders Meet: India aligns seamlessly with RCB Innovation Lab’s mission to further grow the sports ecosystem.

The first-of-its-kind summit is set to host a stellar line-up of global sporting leaders who will collectively delve into the convergence of sports, business, technology, and social impact. They will address critical themes and share insights on multi-faceted topics that are not only shaping the sports industry but are also poised to drive the expansion of India’s future sports market.

The event will mark a historic occasion and witness insightful discussions in the presence of prominent figures from the sports world such as BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Will Brass (Chief Commercial Officer of the English Premier League), Ellie Norman (Chief Communications Officer of Manchester United), and Charlotte Burr (Director of Strategy, Corporate Development & Digital, FIFA).

Notably, the summit will also feature the Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, Brendon McCullum (former New Zealand skipper and current head coach of England’s Test team), and Olympic Gold Medal Winner and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Italian International Football icon & World Cup Winner 2006 Alessandro Del Piero, G20 Sherpa - India & Ex - CEO of Niti Aayog, Government of India Amitabh Kant among many other notable dignitaries.

Commenting on RCB Innovation Lab bringing Leaders Meet to India for the first time, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President and head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "Growth requires a catalyst; we want to create the perfect conditions for sport and business to thrive – sowing seeds of change through new connections, relationships, opportunities, ideas, and perspectives.

We want to make it happen faster by creating optimal conditions – bringing together the very best in the sports industry, both on and off the field. We want to accelerate the process by connecting members of the business & sporting community to the best conversations, the best connections, the best insights, the best solutions, and the best opportunities.

“I am confident that this confluence of industry stalwarts will help bring out valuable insights and build & engage stakeholders contributing to India in the journey of creating more participants in sports than just spectators.”

Leaders in Sport has been in existence for 15 years and has served as a catalyst for bringing together the most prominent figures and groundbreaking ideas in the world of sports. With past editions hosted in key cities like New York, Abu Dhabi, London, Los Angeles, Beijing, and Shanghai, Leaders in Sport has been instrumental in facilitating dialogues and propelling the sports industry towards progress. It continues to lead the way in providing the latest sports business intelligence and delivering exclusive perspectives from global industry leaders at the forefront.

Laura McQueen, Managing Director, Leaders in Sport, said “We stand on the verge of an exciting new chapter in the world of sports. Leaders Meet is not just an event; it's a convergence of some of the world’s most influential leaders and a platform to usher in a new era for the sports industry in India and Southeast Asia. At the summit, we will witness catalytic discussions, innovative ideas, and a global perspective on how to shape the future of sports.

We are thrilled to partner with RCB to host this event in India for the first time, and it serves as a testament to our shared vision of unlocking India's potential as a thriving hub for sports and all verticals in sports, related to business, technology, and social impact. The summit promises to bridge the gap between opportunity and execution, propelling India to the forefront of the global sports landscape.”