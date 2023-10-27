NED vs BAN Head-to-Head: Check weather forecast, pitch report, probable playing XI and all you need to know

NED vs BAN Head-to-Head: The Netherlands and Bangladesh will clash in the 28th ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sat (Oct 28), starting at 02:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh will enter their field after their defeat against South Africa in their previous match. They are in the eighth position in the World Cup 2023 points table after losing four games back-to-back. Although they started with a win against Afghanistan, their performance deteriorated later.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side stands last in the points table. They have won only one match so far against defending champions England. Thus, the upcoming game between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be exciting as both teams try to attain two points.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: The Netherlands vs Bangladesh, 28th match, ICC World Cup 2023

Date: Sat (Oct 28)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

ALSO READ | NED vs BAN Live Streaming: How to watch the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have faced each other in 2 matches in ODI. Out of these two games, Bangladesh has won one, whereas the Netherlands have come out victorious on one occasion.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata will have hazy weather on Saturday afternoon. The probability of precipitation is zero per cent, meaning there are no chances of rain. The cloud cover will be 11 per cent, and humidity will be 44 per cent. The temperature will range from 22 to 33 degrees Celsius.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is famous for hosting high-scoring matches. In One Day Internationals, the average first innings total at the stadium is 241. The second inning typically sees an average score of 203. India holds the record for the highest total at this venue, 404/5, which they achieved against Sri Lanka. The NED vs BAN fixture is the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held at this ground. The pitch at Eden Gardens favours batters, especially as the game progresses, with spinners often dominating the game.

(With inputs from agencies)