Nat Sciver-Brunt stars as England women beat India women in first T20I

England women beat India women by 38 runs on Wednesday (Dec. 6) in the first T20I of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt was adjudged Player of the Match for her 77 runs off 53 balls and 1/35 in four overs.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Her decision was proved right by Renuka Singh instantly as the pacer took two wickets in the first over of the match. Sciver-Brunt then added 138 runs for the third wicket with Dani Wyatt (75 off 47 balls). Saika Ishaque then got Wyatt stumped out to break the partnership.

English skipper Heather Knight departed soon after on a personal score of six runs and England started to lose steam. Amy Jones, however, scored 23 off just nine balls with the help of three fours and a six in last overs to take her team to 197/6 in 20 overs. For India, Renuka took three wickets while Shreyanka Patil took 2/44 in her four overs.

Chasing the total, India lost Smriti Mandhana (6) in the third over for a team total of 20. Jemimah Rodrigues (4) departed soon too in the sixth over but Shafali Verma kept one end tight. Skipper Kaur then played an innings of 26, adding 41 runs with Verma for the third wicket.

Sophie Ecclestone then took first of her three wickets to remove Kaur as India's innings started to derail and run-rate started to climb up. Richa Ghosh departed next after scoring 21 off 16 balls in the 15th over as required rate touched 14 runs per over. Verma then got out in the 17th over trying to accelerate for a personal score of 52 off 42, ending all hopes for India.

Apart from Ecclestone's three, Sciver-Brunt, Freya Kemp and Sarah Glenn took one each as India could manage only 159/6 in their 20 overs.