Batting veteran Joe Root has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the player with the most runs in the fourth innings as the visitors complete the quickest 100-plus-run chase against New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch. Root remained unbeaten on 23 off 25 balls, hitting a six and three fours, as England chased 104 in 12.4 overs with eight wickets remaining.

Playing his 150th Test, Root got out on a duck in England's first innings but got past Sachin’s tally of 1625 runs in the second outing. Root now has 1,630 runs (in the fourth innings) in 49 innings, with Sachin achieving this feat in 60 innings.

The right-handed batter now leads the chart full of superstars, including third-place Graeme Smith (1611 runs in 41 innings), Alastair Cook (1611 runs in 53 innings), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1587 runs in 49 innings) and Rahul Dravid (1552 runs in 56 innings), respectively.

Off these 1,630 runs, Root has two hundreds and eight fifties, with 620 of those resulting in England’s wins. Only Smith has recorded over 1,000-plus runs in victories.

Meanwhile, Root (12,777) is 3,144 runs behind Sachin’s overall Test tally (15,921).

Stokes brushes off injury concerns

England Test captain Ben Stokes suffered an injury scare in the second innings of the first Test at the Hagley Oval after aborting a spell midway into his fifth over; he later played it down as ‘more management than anything else’, declaring himself fit for the second Test.

"I've not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time. It's been a pretty heavy week this week: a lot of time in the field, bowled 20 overs, and then spent some time out in the middle,” Stokes said of his injury.

The English captain also revealed that he sustained a back injury while fielding during the game.

“I hurt my back diving for a ball as well. It's more management than anything else: with where we were in the game, it didn't feel necessary to eke out any more balls than I needed to. I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I'm raring to go for Wellington,” Stokes continued.

Meanwhile, before the first Test against New Zealand, Stokes said he had completely recovered from the hamstring injury but opted against registering for the IPL 2025 mega auction to manage his workload and ‘prolong his career’.

(With inputs from agencies)