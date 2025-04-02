Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have started the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season really well with two wins in two games. They did so even before playing a single game at home - the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru which is known for high-scoring fests.

As RCB gear up to face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (Apr 2) in their first home game, they'd bank on home advantage where they won three back-to-back games last season to make a run to playoffs last season.

IPL RCB vs GT Today Match Prediction

RCB has been an all-round team so far in two games played with good opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli followed by Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar - all of them have contributed so far in two games. After that the batting is a bit thin with Liam Livingstone going boom or bust but then Tim David at the lower order has been good so far with Krunal Pandya still to come.

In bowling, Hazlewood has been great so far and so is spinner Suyash Sharma. Pandya and Livingstone performing have also made life easier for RCB with Bhuvi Kumar and Yash Dayal doing the job as well. All in all, RCB look pretty covered for any situation.

GT, on the other hand, have lost one and won one in two games. They have good batters in top order but no David Miller and misfiring Rahul Tewatia as well as Shahrukh Khan has left them in a soup. The pacer, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishan have enough experience of playing in Chinnaswamy and Rashid Khan is excellent every place he plays.

IPL RCB vs GT Today Match - Pitch Report

The teams have not experienced dew in last two days but still the team which wins the toss has preferred to bat second and chase down the total at one of the smaller grounds in the country. The outfield, shorter boundaries and pitch with no real demons should make it a good contest with average runs nearing to 190-195 mark while batting first.

IPL RCB vs GT Today Match - Toss Prediction

RCB has won the toss 42 times and batted first only five of those time since 2008. The visiting teams too have preferred to chase - since 2008, 58 times visiting team has won the toss and batted second 50 of those times.

IPL RCB vs GT Today Match - Playing XI

RCB: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal, Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Suyash Sharma (impact)

GT: Gill, Sudharsan, Buttler, Shahrukh, Rutherford, Tewatia, Rashid, Rabada, Sai Kishore, Siraj, Prasidh, Ishant Sharma (impact)