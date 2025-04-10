Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma says that mentor Dinesh Karthik is helping him become a 360-degree player. The comments came ahead RCB's home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday (Apr 10).

In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Jitesh has played only 46 balls and managed 85 runs but has hit those runs at a strike rate of 185 and an average of 42. Jitesh got into the limelight while playing for Punjab Kings from 2022 to 2024. He played 40 games with PBKS and scored 730 runs at a strike rate of 151.

"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him [Karthik]," Jitesh said. "I think whichever shot which I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me, because he believes that I can play 360 degrees. I am really enjoying myself in this new role."

"While I am playing those shots, I am very happy [with the execution] because I have never tried those shots. And I am going to execute thanks to all the backing they give me. It's been a wonderful journey which I am still excited about," he added.

Both DC and RCB are at six points each with DC having played one game less. DC have won all the three games they have played while RCB have lost only one which they played at home.

For the match on Thursday, RCB would be hoping to win their first home game while DC would look to continue their unbeaten streak under new skipper Axar Patel.

RCB Playing XI (Predicted): Salt, Kohli, Padikkal, Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, David, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

DC Playing XI (Predicted): Fraser-McGurk, Rahul, Porel, Axar, Sameer Rizvi, Stubbs, Ashutosh, Vipraj, Starc, Kuldeep, Mohit