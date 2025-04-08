Young opener Priyansh Arya lit up the IPL on Tuesday (April 8) with a stunning maiden century, propelling Punjab Kings to a thrilling 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.

Opting to bat first, PBKS posted a formidable 219/6, thanks largely to Arya’s sensational 103 off just 42 deliveries. His knock, laced with seven boundaries and nine towering sixes, combined sheer power with a bit of luck to put Punjab in the driver’s seat. Shashank Singh also played a crucial role with a composed 52* off 36 balls, anchoring the innings in the latter stages.

In reply, CSK got off to a steady start, with Devon Conway scoring a solid 69 before retiring out. Contributions from Shivam Dube (42) and Rachin Ravindra (36) kept Chennai in the hunt. In a late twist, MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a quickfire 27 off just 12 balls, but the chase ultimately fell short as CSK managed 201/5 in their 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson (2/40) and the PBKS bowling unit held their nerve in the final overs to seal a vital win.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings: 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52*; Khaleel Ahmed 2/45) beat Chennai Super Kings: 201/5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69 retired out, Shivam Dube 42; Lockie Ferguson 2/40) by 18 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)