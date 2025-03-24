MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping left Noor Ahmad in awe during Chennai Super Kings' high-octane Indian Premier League 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians. The electrifying moment at Chepauk sent the crowd into a frenzy as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps turned the tide in CSK's favour.

The magic unfolded in the 11th over of MI's innings when stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav stepped out to play an inside-out drive but misjudged Noor's delivery. Before he could react, Dhoni had already whipped off the bails with incredible speed, sending Surya back for 29 from 26 balls.

"The focus was on landing the ball in the right area, and Surya's wicket was special. MSD's stumping was out of this world. Having Mahi bhai behind the stumps is a huge support for me," Noor said at the post-match presentation.

Justifying his $116 million price tag, Noor spun a web around MI's batters, returning with stunning figures of 4/18 and earning the Player of the Match award. His spell choked MI’s scoring, dismissing key batters one after another. Robin Minz found himself caught at long off, Tilak Varma fell victim to a deceptive googly, and Naman Dhir misjudged a sweep, losing his stumps.

Noor's heroics restricted MI to 155/9, a target CSK chased down comfortably. Rachin Ravindra (65 not out) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) led the charge, sealing a commanding four-wicket victory for the five-time champions.

"It feels special to play in the IPL. I'm happy for the team and my contribution," Noor reflected after his match-winning performance.

'Noor Ahmad is an X-factor'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised spinner Noor Ahmad as the team's 'X factor' after their hard-fought four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, he admitted they could have been more clinical with the bat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad expressed his satisfaction with the win while acknowledging areas for improvement. "Happy to be on the winning side. We would have liked to be more clinical, but that’s how the game goes. Batting at No. 3 is a team requirement, and I am happy to adjust for the team’s balance," he said.

Gaikwad also highlighted the impact of CSK's spin attack. "Right after the auction, we were excited about having all three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel Ahmed brings experience, Noor is an X factor, and having Ravichandran Ashwin is a huge plus for us."

He also provided an update on MS Dhoni, saying, "He is fitter than ever this year and still looks young."

