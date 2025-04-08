After guiding his team to a nail-biting four-run win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant assured fans that his back is fine, following an injury scare during the match.

Advertisment

The incident occurred during the 12th over of KKR’s innings when Pant was seen receiving treatment from the physios on the field for some discomfort in his back. Despite the concern, he continued to keep wickets for the remainder of the match.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'We are not at all worried about Russell’s form', says KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane after narrow loss to LSG

Addressing the issue during the post-match presentation, Pant said simply, "It is fine now."

Advertisment

'Our plan was get the basics right'

Reflecting on LSG's gritty performance, he added, "When we batted, we didn’t realise it would get this close. But after the powerplay, we sensed it. At the first timeout, we spoke to the bowlers, told them to stick to the plans, not overdo things, and just get the basics right."

On slowing down the tempo of the game, Pant said it was a deliberate move: "When the game starts moving at that pace, you have to try something different. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t."

Advertisment

With this win, LSG have now climbed to the fourth spot on the points table with six points from five matches (three wins, two losses). KKR, on the other hand, dropped to sixth with four points from five outings (two wins, three losses).

(With inputs from agencies)