New Delhi, India

Ishan Kishan bid an emotional farewell to Mumbai Indians after he was recently sold to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auctions. Having spent six years at the franchise, Ishan was sold to SRH for a whopping price tag of INR 112.5mn ($1.30mn). After the deal was confirmed, Ishan penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle and recalled the memories.

Ishan bids emotional farewell

"So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and the Paltan will always remain in my heart. I’ve grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram post.

"We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I’ve played with and all you fans for always being in my corner," Ishan posted along with a compilation video showcasing his memorable moments with the team.

Mumbai did not retain the India international by the retention deadline of October 31 but was still considered to be of big interest to the five-time champions.

MI had released Ishan ahead of IPL 2022 but bought him in the auctions to continue his association with the side. However, MI decided against getting his services back and eventually bought him by SRH.

During his seven seasons at Mumbai, Ishan won two IPL titles in 2019 and 2020 while being one of the first names on the team’s playing XI. He scored 2325 runs in 89 matches for Mumbai including 15 fifties. Interestingly, he never scored a hundred for Mumbai and had the highest score of 99 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2020.

With Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head being the preferred openers at SRH, the wicketkeeper-batter will have to find his way in the middle-order during the IPL 2025 which starts in March.