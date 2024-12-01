Canberra, Australia

Australia seamer Scott Boland said the hosts need not press the panic button after losing the BGT opener to India in Perth. The first Test ended horrendously for the Aussies (losing by 295 runs) despite reducing India to 150 in the first innings. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah guided the visitors’ home, marking their first win at the Optus Stadium and Australia’s first loss. India leads the five-match series 1-0.

Advertisment

“There’s definitely not panic stations in our change rooms. There’s obviously going to be some chats around individual performances, and everyone wants to perform really well every game they play. But it’s like, we’ve lost one game. It’s not toys out of the cot, I don’t think,” Boland said ahead of the India vs Prime Minister’s XI tie in Canberra.

“We’ve spoken as a team about our plans for all the different Indian batters. I won’t tell you those, but we’ve got pretty set plans,” he added.

ALSO READ: NZ vs ENG 2024: Brydon Carse and Jacob Bethell star for England in Christchurch Test win

Advertisment

Meanwhile, with ace pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the second Test in Adelaide, a Day/Night affair starting December 6, Boland is a hot favourite to replace him in the XI. Though he revealed he hasn’t played many games this summer, the right-arm pacer is confident of making inroads in his first Test against India at home.

“Obviously, I haven’t played a heap of cricket at the start of this season, but I feel like I’ve played enough cricket to feel like I’m in a really good spot. My body’s feeling really good now. I had a couple of niggles that were a little bit sore, but knee and foot are feeling really good, and I’m confident how the ball’s coming out.”

“Our last net session in Perth was for me and Josh Inglis, we went pink ball for quite a few overs. So getting it in the hand then and then obviously the overs we can get in probably tomorrow by the look of this weather will be valuable as well,” he continued.

Advertisment

Boland readies for BGT debut

Boland last featured in a Test in July 2023 (during Ashes) and is gearing up for a fresh start this summer. The right-arm seamer is part of the Prime Minister’s XI, looking forward to bowling a few overs under the light to get ready for the marquee Adelaide Test.

With Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins accompanying Boland in the second game, Australia will have their game plan set to put India down and announce their comeback in this series.

(With inputs from agencies)