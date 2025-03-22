As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its 18th season, the brand continues to grow stronger, facing no significant threats from the increasing number of global T20 leagues, according to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. Dhumal dismissed speculation regarding a Saudi-backed cricket event, emphasising that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supports the expansion of T20 leagues, particularly in emerging markets such as Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the USA. He believes this growth will ultimately benefit the sport, especially ahead of cricket’s return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"There is no point discussing speculation. As far as I know, there is no infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to host a tournament of this scale," Dhumal was quoted saying to PTI. While there has been much media chatter about Saudi Arabia's potential entry into cricket, nothing concrete has materialized. However, the country has been involved with the IPL as a sponsor and even hosted the mega auction last year.

Recent reports suggest Saudi Arabia is planning a tennis Grand Slam-style cricket league, but no official details have emerged.

IPL ranks second globally in per-match value

The IPL is currently valued at over $12 billion and ranks second globally in per-match value, trailing only the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. With such a dominant position, no other cricket league poses a direct challenge to the IPL. In fact, IPL franchise owners are expanding their reach by investing in foreign leagues such as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC), International League T20 (ILT20), and most recently, The Hundred in the UK.

"The goal of bringing cricket to the Olympics is to ensure its global growth. More leagues mean more opportunities, and we don’t see anyone as a threat," Dhumal said. "We encourage cricket's expansion into newer territories like Saudi Arabia, America, and Europe. Our focus remains on strengthening the IPL."

Regarding England star Harry Brook’s recent two-year ban for withdrawing from his contract with Delhi Capitals, Dhumal defended the decision, emphasising its importance in maintaining the integrity of the auction process. "Franchises strategize their squads around auction picks. If a player withdraws without a valid reason, it disrupts team planning and affects the tournament," he explained. The two-year suspension includes the season the player pulled out from.

Dhumal also addressed the Impact Player Rule, which has sparked mixed reactions. "The feedback from fans and broadcasters has been overwhelmingly positive, and it has elevated the standard of play. That’s why we’ve extended it until 2027," he said. He dismissed concerns about the rule hindering the development of Indian all-rounders, asserting that IPL has raised the benchmark for all players, and the same will happen for all-rounders over time.

Among other changes, the IPL has lifted the five-year-old ban on saliva use and introduced new technologies to improve fairness. "We consulted captains, and they felt lifting the saliva ban would provide some relief to bowlers in a batsman-dominated format," said Dhumal. Additionally, Decision Review System (DRS) will now apply to height and off-stump wides, and a second ball will be introduced in the second innings to counter dew.

To rival the NFL, NBA, and English Premier League, the IPL needs a larger window beyond its current two-month slot. However, with bilateral series and ICC events dominating the calendar until at least 2031, increasing the IPL’s duration remains a challenge.

"Whenever a larger window becomes available, we would like to extend the tournament," Dhumal said. "Players don’t want to miss IPL, and a longer season benefits everyone."

Ultimately, innovation remains key to IPL’s continued success. "The fan experience is at the heart of any sport," Dhumal emphasised. "Our goal is to reinforce IPL’s position as the world’s premier sporting league. Consistently breaking viewership records in India, along with rising global interest in the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, and the Middle East, reflects our efforts.

With club cricket on the rise and many leagues following IPL’s model, the IPL must continue leading the way for others to follow."

(With inputs from agencies)