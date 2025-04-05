India's rising Test opener and Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited former India head coach and current Royals mentor Rahul Dravid as a pivotal influence on his career, calling him 'an incredible human being' and a rare presence in today’s world.

Jaiswal opened up about the impact Dravid has had on him since their early days together during the India U-19 setup. "He is an incredible human being. Having someone like Rahul Dravid Sir in this era is a privilege," said the stylish left-hander, who has quickly grown into a key figure in India’s red-ball setup to Jio Hotstar.

Jaiswal praised Dravid not just for his cricketing intellect but for the way he carries himself as a leader and mentor. "He is supportive, caring, and always looking out for everyone. He instills confidence in players, reassures them they’re on the right path, and offers guidance that's essential for growth—both individually and as a team."

For Jaiswal, every interaction with Dravid is a lesson—not just in cricket, but in life. "Watching him up close is a learning experience. His grace, composure, and humility are qualities that truly inspire. There’s so much more to learn from how he conducts himself off the field."

A new chapter for Jaiswal

On the domestic front, Jaiswal has decided to shift from Mumbai to Goa as a professional player and is expected to lead the side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, schedule permitting. While no official reason has been given, sources suggest there may have been differences with senior members of the Mumbai dressing room.

Regardless, Jaiswal is focused on his own growth and development. "I have a lot of belief in myself—my skills, my thinking, and my abilities. It’s my responsibility to shape my career, and I know how much effort that requires."

He emphasised the importance of consistent hard work and discipline. "Cricket demands sacrifice, but people only notice that once you start performing. I know that to succeed, I need to keep working hard—whether it’s in practice, training, diet, or mindset."

"Success doesn’t come overnight. It takes time, but if you stay consistent and keep doing the right things, the results will follow," he signed off.

