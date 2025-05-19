As Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 season comes to an end - a rather disappointing one at that - coach Stephan Fleming says he'll still go by the same playbook. In the 12 games played, CSK have lost 9 and are at bottom of the 10-team points table with only six points from three wins.

"No, I don't care how old players are," Fleming said on the eve of CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi during the restarted IPL 2025 season.

"I do like experience though, experience has served us really well over the proud years that we've had. It hasn't worked out quite well for us this year and that could be a bit of form. It can be strategy, it can be a number of things, that just don't quite work out," he added.

CSK, the five-time champions, have failed spectacularly and the blame falls equally on seniors as well as their young players.

"The competition is very even, so the fact that we've been so consistent over a number of years, to have a poor year has sort of shaken everybody, but it's understandable given that, the excellence in which the franchises are operating in."

"The challenge for us is making sure out of this that we do go over everything that we are doing [now] and have done in the past to make sure we are keeping up with the philosophies [of the time], but also identifying talent." Fleming said.

"It's one thing to say we want a team full of young players, but you've got to find them. So it's identifying talent and making sure they fit in. To the experience which I'll say again, I do like [it] and you have a look at the, the top run-scores and wicket-takers and you see there's a fair bit of experience there, but what it's sprinkled with is some amazing performances by young players who are playing sort of fearless cricket," he added.