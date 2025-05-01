Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may not have a lot going on for them in the IPL 2025 but Dewald Brevis gave them a moment to remember with a stunning catch during the match vs PBKS on Wednesday (Apr 30). The catch happened in 18th over with PBKS needing only 11 to win but the effort showed CSK did everything in their control for the win.

Ravindra Jadeja had already gone for a four and a six on the first two balls when he fired a short deliver. Shashank Singh bludgeoned the ball towards mid-wicket area and it seemed sure to go over the boundary for another six. Brevis, however, other plans.

The fielder first intercepted the ball mid-air but as he was crossing the boundary, he threw it up. The ball still was over the boundary as he jumped again and threw it back up again before finally catching it inside the rope. Have a look at the video below:

The sensational piece of athleticism, however, wasn't enough for CSK to avoid their eighth loss of the season in 10 games.

Batting first CSK posted 190 in 19.2 overs - they were looking set to post their first 200-plus total of the season but failed to do so. While chasing, PBKS showed no real discomfort but only a couple of hiccups.

Punjab's to three batters - Priyansh Arya (23 off 15), Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) made sure that target was always within reach and they notched up their sixth win of the season with six wickets in hand.

The five-time champions CSK, on the other hand, have found it hard to get going this season with just two wins so far as they sit at the bottom of the points table.