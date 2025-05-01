MS Dhoni has long been in conversation for his IPL retirement ever since he called it quits in international cricket five years ago. The 43-year-old, however, has surprised and delighted everyone with his longevity and desire to play the game. In IPL 2025, he even took over as captain again for CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an injury.

Advertisment

Dhoni's casual handshake with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath at the game against PBKS on Wednesday (Apr 30), however, has once again reignited the retirement talks. Dhoni was seen catching up with Viswanath after the loss vs PBKS - their eighth this season - in a friendly manner but nothing is certain with the former India skipper.

Also Read - IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting praises Shreyas Iyer's calm captaincy and batting technique

Even at the toss before the game, commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni about his future to which the talisman wicketkeeper-batter replied with the smile: "I don't know, (if) I coming for the next game."

Advertisment

Former SA skipper Shaun Pollock also thinks that CSK don't need Dhoni for the next season as captain an would be looking forward to build under Gaikwad.

"I don't think (CSK needs Dhoni the captain next season). He is having to step in because Gaikwad is injured. He has nothing more to achieve. He has won as much as anyone. It's gonna be down to what he wants because of the legacy he has left and the impact he has had on the franchise, they have kind of given him free rein to be the one who makes the call. We will wait until you have decided you have had enough," said Pollock while talking on Cricbuzz.

Five-time champions CSK have found it hard to get going this season with only two win in ten games. They sit at the bottom of the points table among 10 teams after their latest loss in IPL 2025.