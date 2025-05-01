A year after leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer is now earning praise from head coach Ricky Ponting for his calmness, maturity, and improved game awareness. The duo, who previously worked together at Delhi Capitals (DC), have reunited at PBKS and are aiming for another playoffs spot this season.

Advertisment

Speaking after Punjab's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (Apr 30) at Chepauk, Ponting highlighted Iyer’s evolution. “He’s a lot more confident now. That belief comes with experience,” Ponting said. “He understands the game better than ever and is calm in pressure situations, a key trait in T20s.”

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack | 'How much lower will you go:' Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi for 'pointless' anti-Indian Army comments

Iyer plans wicket of MS Dhoni

Advertisment

That calmness was seen when Iyer brought Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl at MS Dhoni, who doesn’t have a great record against leg-spinners in the IPL. In the 19th over of CSK’s innings, Dhoni hit Chahal for a six over long-on, but on the very next ball, he mistimed a shot and was caught at long-off for 11. Chahal then capitalised on Dhoni's wicket, completing a hat-trick and turning the game in Punjab's favour.

Iyer also led from the front with the bat, scoring a captain’s knock of 72 off 41 balls. He picked up pace from 28 off 23 to reach his half-century in just 32 balls. Ponting was full of praise: “He’s mature, he communicates well with the team, and everyone enjoys working with him. He wanted to finish the game himself, but it was still a top innings.”

Iyer has also worked on a long-time weakness against the short ball. Once uncomfortable, he now confidently pulls and hooks. Ponting credited his self-made improvement: “He’s opened up his stance, sees the ball better, and is accessing those deliveries more easily. It’s all his own work.”

Advertisment

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also noticed the change, pointing out Iyer’s upright stance and better back-and-across movement, which have helped expand his shot range.

With three games left in Dharamsala, a venue where PBKS haven’t won in two seasons, Ponting remains hopeful. “It’s our home ground. We had a good pre-season camp there. I think we’ll do well.”

PBKS, currently second on the points table, are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamsala on 04th, 08th and 11th May respectively. Shreyas and his team will look to win these games and aim for a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 playoffs.