IPL 2024: 'Nervous and excited' Rishabh Pant feels 'he's making debut again' after being declared fit

India batter Rishabh Pant is all excited to feature in upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after a 14-month forced break. Pant was involved in a car crash in December 2022 and went under a couple of surgeries before starting his rehab. He was declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 12 to take part in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” said Pant in a media release by Capitals after being declared fit by the BCCI for the upcoming IPL season.

“To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle,” he added.

“I’m excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL – a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again.”

Updating on his fitness, the board had said in a release: "After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024."

Shami, Krishna out of IPL 2024

In a setback to Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Royals, pacer Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season.