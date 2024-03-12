IPL 2024: BCCI officially clears Rishabh Pant to play in upcoming season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant fit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Pant has been cleared to play following a 14-month rehab after a life-threatening crash in December 2022. He will be returning for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season which begins March 22. 🚨 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁:



After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024… — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2024 × "After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," read a press release by the BCCI.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting also sounded optimistic about Pant while recently talking on the ICC Review podcast.

“He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us. I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far," Ponting had said.

The board also offered an update on pacers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," the BCCI release read about Krishna.

India's ODI World Cup 2023 hero Shami also underwent surgery for his right heel problem.