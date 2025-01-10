Former Indian quick Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all ‘representative cricket’, the pacer posted on his social media handle. The right-arm seamer had already retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the last domestic season (2023-24) and hung his boots from all cricket following Jharkhand’s exit from the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Aaron picked three wickets at 53.33 in the competition.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket," Aaron wrote on his Instagram page.

"As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savouring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am."

Aaron was among the two seamers alongside Umesh Yadav, emerging onto the scene during the 2010-11 season. However, with steaming pace comes its drawbacks, and Aaron’s career, marred by injuries, suffered the same fate. His international career that lasted for four years saw Aaron play nine ODIs and as many Tests, the last of which came ten years ago in November 2025.

Varun picked just one wicket against South Africa in his last Test in Bengaluru, a game which lost four days due to bad weather.

"Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy," Aaron continued.

Aaron – an IPL champion!

Aaron represented several IPL teams from 2011 to 2022, playing for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans – winning the trophy with Titans in what was his last season in the cash-rich league.

His performance, however, was below-par, picking just two wickets in two games, going for a 10.40 economy.

(With inputs from agencies)