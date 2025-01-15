Ireland Women once again gave away most boundaries in an innings during third ODI at Rajkot on Wednesday (Jan 15) against India Women. Ireland-W gave away 57 boundaries against India-W - the third most in a women's ODI as India went on to score 435/5 - the fifth highest total in women's ODI.

Ireland women feature four times in top five when it comes to giving most boundaries in a women's ODI innings. They had given 71 boundaries against New Zealand Women in 2018 - the most in a women's ODI. It was the first ODI of the three-match series between NZ-W and Ireland-W.

During the 2nd ODI of the same series, Ireland-W gave away 59 boundaries - the second most in an innings in a women's ODI. And, they gave away 53 boundaries during the third and final ODI of the same series - the fifth most in an innings in a women's ODI.

The only other team apart from Ireland-W in the top five for giving away most boundaries in an innings in women's ODI is South Africa Women - who gave away 56 boundaries in an innings during their ODI against England Women in 2017.

India-W rewrite record books in 3rd ODI vs Ireland-W

India-W's score of 435/5 is their highest in the women's ODI - surpassing their previous total 370/5 which they had scored during the second ODI of the same series on January 12.

For India Women, openers Smriti Mandhana (135 off 80) and Pratika Rawal (154) added 233 runs for the first wicket - the third highest opening partnership for India in the women's ODIs and the highest at home.

Mandhana also recorded the fastest ton for India women in ODIs - off 70 balls - taking over Harmanpreet Kaur's record of 87-ball ton.

India-W went on to win the match by 304 runs after bowling out Ireland-W for 131 only.