India women skipper Smriti Mandhana called the 3rd ODI win against Ireland women in Rajkot on Wednesday (Jan 15) as 'near perfect.' India women registered a 304-run win - their biggest in the ODIs. India women scored record total against Ireland - 435/5 - the fifth highest overall in the women ODIs and the highest for India.

"I am really pleased that all the girls got game time. The 100s and the 50s from the batters have been great. Really happy for Jemi, Harleen, Pratika, Richa. And then the bowlers executed what was planned," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

"Except for my drop catch, it was a near-perfect game. Winning the toss, going to bat and getting 400+ was great. The way Richa and Pratika batted was great. That the bowlers finished it off in the 31st over, was superb," she added.

India Women Break Records

For India Women, openers Mandhana (135 off 80) and Pratika Rawal (154) added 233 runs for the first wicket - the third highest opening partnership for India in the women's ODIs and the highest at home.

Mandhana also recorded the fastest ton for India women in ODIs - off 70 balls - taking over Harmanpreet Kaur's record of 87-ball ton.

Rawal, a psychology student, also created history and broke multiple records including scoring third highest individual score for India women in ODI's.

Pratika has scored 444 runs in her first six innings so far - the highest in ODIs for both men and women players. The previous record for most runs in first six ODI innings with Netherlands' Tom Cooper who had scored 392 runs in first six innings.

Skipper Mandhana, however, is looking forward to the Women's ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

"As much as we want to enjoy this victory, we want to sit down and be in the loop for the World Cup. We need to work on the fielding and running between the wickets. Fifty overs, 300 balls, these two things will be critical. If we are good in these two departments, we can do something special," she added.