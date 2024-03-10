India on top of ICC Team Rankings in all three formats after Test series win against England

India have ascended to the top of ICC Team Rankings in all three formats after claiming the top spot in Test team rankings following their 4-1 series win against England on Saturday (Mar 9). India are also at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle standing with 74 points and a win percentage of 68.51.

India had lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs in the recently-concluded five-match series against England before winning the next four matches in a resounding manner.

The hosts won the second Test in Vizag by 106 runs before thrashing England by 434 runs in Rajkot Test and then took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a win in the fourth Test by five wickets in Ranchi. India then wrapped up the series by an innings and 64-run win in Dharamsala inside three days.

India currently have 122 points in Test team ranking, five more than second-placed Australia. Notably, the Aussies are playing a two-Test series in New Zealand and lead it 1-0 after winning the first Test by 172 runs. The Baggy Green, however, won't be able to replace India even if they win the second Test, currently going on in Christchurch.

India were at the top of Test team rankings in December 2023 as well. A drawn two-Test series (1-1) against South Africa in December last year and Australia whitewashing Pakistan 3-2 in January 2024, however, saw India coming down to the second spot for a brief amount of time.

In other formats, India have 121 points and the top spot in the ODI team rankings as well. Australia, the 2023 ODI World Champions, are behind them here as well with 118 points to their name.