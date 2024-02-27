India batter Shreyas Iyer to play in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final match vs Tamil Nadu amid scrutiny

India batter Shreyas Iyer will be playing in upcoming Ranjit Trophy (India's premier domestic tournament) semi-final match for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu. This comes after Iyer, who is not part of India's Test squad for ongoing series England, opted out of Mumbai's quarter-final match due to back spams. Iyer had last played in Ranji Trophy in December for Mumbai against Andhra Pradesh.

There's been a lot of talk about Iyer and Ishan Kishan for not playing the domestic cricket despite instructions by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Iyer, after the December Ranji match, was selected for the first two Tests against England. The batter, however, could manage the score of 29, 27, 13 and 35 in four innings across those two matches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The BCCI then dropped Iyer from the squad for the last three games.

Kishan, on the other hand, has been on a leave of absence due to personal reasons for quite some time. He has not played in Ranji Trophy either and instead decided to practice with Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Both, Kishan and Pandya will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.

BCCI mulling on rewarding Test cricketers with bonus

Meanwhile, BCCI is considering a bonus apart from match fee for the Indian players to play Test cricket. The talks of raising the match fees/bonus comes at a time when players like Iyer and Kishan have decided to opt out of domestic red-ball cricket (Ranji Trophy) and instead have decided to focus on the upcoming T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, a player gets around $20,000 (INR 15 lakh) to play a Test for India.