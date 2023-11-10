IND vs NED Free Live Streaming APP: How to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands LIVE on Mobile APP and TV

IND vs NED Free Live Streaming APP: ICC has a special gift for cricket buffs on Diwali, the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

Rohit Sharma & Co have reached Bengaluru for the last league match of World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands.

In the upcoming clash, India, who are at the top of the World Cup 2023 points table, will clash with the Netherlands, who are in the last place in the points table, with only one win.

However, their solitary victory against South Africa was one of the greatest upsets in the marquee event. The Dutch side, although difficult, will look forward to another upset in their fight for a place in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India might have already reached the semifinals, but they will play the upcoming match to maintain their winning streak in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

So far, India and the Netherlands have only clashed twice in ODI matches, with India winning both.

Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details for the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the live telecast for the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

Disney+Hostar will streaming the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match free live in India.

How to watch the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live in your country?

For viewers outside India, here's a list of official ICC broadcasters in different countries.

Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com

Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now

Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole

Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean

Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+

Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV

Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV

India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV

Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV

MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV

New Zealand Sky Sport

Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app

Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz

Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP

Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app

UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App

USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

When is the World Cup 2023 match between India and the Netherlands?

India and the Netherlands will clash on Sunday (Nov 12), on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in India.

When will the World Cup 2023 match between India and the Netherlands start?

The World Cup 2023 match between India and the Netherlands will start at 02:00 pm IST.

Which venue will host the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match.

(With inputs from agencies)