IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Check pitch report for Ekana Stadium and weather forecast for India vs England

IND vs ENG Weather & Pitch Report: India will take on England in the 29th ICC World Cup 2023 match at Lucknow's Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

As the Men in Blue sit in the top four in the points table with five wins in five games, they look forward to boosting their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Meanwhile, England, the defending champions, suffered their fourth defeat in the World Cup 2023. They need to win the upcoming match to secure a place in the semifinal match.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast and pitch report for the India vs England World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow favours the batters. However, it also offers spinners a chance to come into play as the ball might come slow onto the bat.

In the first six innings at the venue, the average score in ODI-format matches was 226. However, the Ekana Stadium had a re-laying of the pitch earlier this year, making it more difficult to predict.

Ekana Stadium has hosted 12 ODI matches. Among them, the team batting first won three times, while the team bowling first won nine times. The average first innings score at the venue is 229, while the average second innings venue is 213.

So far, the Ekana Stadium has hosted three matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. South Africa scored a whopping 311 runs against Australia in the first World Cup 2023 match held at the venue, making it the highest total scored.

In the second World Cup 223 match, held at the Ekana Stadium, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets. Then. Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by five wickets in the third World Cup match at the venue.

Although the Indian players are familiar with the pitch, they have played only once in an ODI-format match at the venue as Team India in 2022, where they faced South Africa. The Proteas defeated the Indian side by nine runs. England will play an ODI match for the first time at the Ekana Stadium.

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Lucknow will have a hazy weather in the afternoon. Thus, rain will not play spoilsport in the India vs England match. The humidity will be 30 per cent, and the probability of precipitation is zero. The cloud cover will be 13 per cent, and the temperature will range between 18 to 31 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)