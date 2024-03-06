IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes shares what's at stake in Dharamsala

England skipper Ben Stokes isn't perturbed by the series loss and wants the team to play for the win in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series against India. The final Test, of the five-match series which India lead by 3-1, starts from Thursday (March 7) in Dharamsala. England had made a winning start of the series by defeating India in the Hyderabad but lost the next three Tests in Vizag, Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively. Stokes, however, says that the result changes nothing for them.

"Well, it's like whenever we play," he replied when asked what is at stake in Dharamsala. "We want to win this week," he added while answering questions at press conference ahead of the Test.

"It's not a mental or a mentality thing," Stokes further said. "All you can do is work your hardest and try your nuts off in the nets because that's where you get better."

The Test is also going to be England batter Jonny Bairstow's 100th cap and so is for India's Ravi Ashwin as well. Speaking on the achievement for Bairstow, Stoke said: "Playing for England means so much to Jonny and means so much to his family as well and to play over 100 ODIs, 100 Tests - a lot of cricket for England - it means a hell of a lot to him. He deserves everything that gets spoken about him in the build-up to the game and throughout the week as well."

For Ashwin, India skipper Rohit Sharma said: "It is a big milestone. He has been a big match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough. His performances over 5-7 years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him."