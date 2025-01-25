For those wondering what good domestic cricket would do to their game, look at Varun Chakravarthy. The India spinner has been making all the right noises since returning to the T20I side late last year, picking wickets for fun. In Kuldeep Yadav’s absence, Varun is leading the spin-bowling unit, doing justice to his role; his three-wicket haul against England in the series opener in Kolkata is one example of it.

Advertisment

The mystery spinner has been making headlines for consistently performing in the shortest format across domestic and international arenas. Attributing India’s domestic structure, mainly the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (SMAT), which he feels is at par with the cash-rich IPL, Varun urges everyone to play in that tournament to improve their game.

Also read | IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England live on laptop, TV

"The level of cricket in the domestic [circuit] is extremely high. I would say [it is] almost on par with IPL and the other international matches we play. I would really suggest everyone to go and play the Syed Mushtaq Ali because we play on small grounds. It is very challenging [for bowlers],” Varun said ahead of India’s second T20I against England in Chennai.

Advertisment

Varun made most of his chances playing in the domestic tournaments. For instance, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2023-24 season) - his first in five years, Varun returned with 19 wickets (the joint-most), averaging 13.05. In the just-concluded season, the right-arm spinner picked 18 (in six matches),

bettering his average to 12.16. Meanwhile, Varun returned with nine scalps in SMAT (the last season), which he reckons is tougher to succeed at (given smaller venues).

“I find it very tough playing SMAT. It has definitely helped me to get better, be more instinctive, be on my toes, and think correctly at the right moment,” Varun said.

Advertisment

‘Homecoming’

After breaking England’s back inside just one over in the Kolkata T20I (his adopted home ground – given he plays for KKR in the IPL), Varun returns to his home ground in Chennai for the second match on Saturday (Jan 25). Reflecting on what it means for him to play for India at his home venue in front of his family and friends, Varun said it’s nothing short of feeling special.

"Definitely [special]," Varun said of his homecoming.

"Back to Chennai and in the Blues is very important for me. I see it as a very important day for me. I'm coming back to Chennai after a long time. Playing for the country in front of my parents and the home crowd. Yeah, it is very special for me,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)