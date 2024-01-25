IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1: Spinners, Yashasvi Jaiswal put India on top after England's 246

India ended day 1 of the first Test against England in Hyderabad on Thursday (Jan 25) well ahead with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting unbeaten on 76 along with Shubman Gill (14). The home team currently trails by 127 runs after bowling out England for 246 runs in their first innings. In reply, India posted 119 runs for the loss of the skipper Rohit Sharma's (28) wicket which was taken by Jack Leach.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch which spun, although not viciously, in the first session itself. England although, expected that as they named three spinners in their playing XI with only Mark Wood being the only pacer.

England started well as openers Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley added 58 runs for the first wicket. India's ace spinner Ravi Ashwin broke that partnership and the visitors kept losing wickets at regular interval afterwards. England went from 58/0 to 60/3 before Joe Root (29) and Jonny Bairstow (37) had added 38 runs for the fourth wicket to take England into the lunch on day 1 at 108/3.

Skipper Ben Stokes then came to crease after Bairstow's wicket and scored 70 runs before being the last wickets to fall for England. England were eight down at tea with Stokes at 43 and the skipper came out all guns blazing after that. His hitting eventually took England to near 250 before Jasprit Bumrah bowled him with a peach of a delivery.