India pacer Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket will have to wait for some more time after he was left out of India's playing XI against England for the 1st T20I on Wednesday (Jan 22). Shami last played for India in ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19 at home which India lost to Australia.

Advertisment

In IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first. Shami, along with Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar and Harsit Rana, sat out of final XI.

"Dew could be a little heavier later on," Surya said at the toss about his decision. "It's gonna be great competition between both sides. Selection a good headache, sticking to our strengths."

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Updates and Scores

Advertisment

Shami remembers comeback journey

Shami had been out of international cricket for nearly 400 days and relived his comeback journey in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The real test is to realise who is with you during tough times - I waited for an entire year & worked very hard - there was a sense of fear ever while running, it's difficult for any player - to get injured after being in full flow, go to NCA for rehab and then make a comeback," Shami said in the vide.

Advertisment

"When you are young, our parents teach us how to walk - we fall, we rise - but we never give up learning how to walk - we should never give up that Hunger - even if we fail, we have to get up & walk again - same applies to Sports - if you get injured, you have to make a comeback for your team & country," he added.

After testing times & a long wait, he is back to don the blues 💙



For Mohd. Shami, it's only "UP & UP" 👆🏻 from here on



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @MdShami11 | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/V03n61Yd6Y — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2025

Shami's comeback comes at a crucial time for India as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. With Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the group stage matches of the ICC tournament, it becomes more imperative for Shami to get fit.